Christine GikangaDeath -Dead – Obituary : After a long struggle with Rheumatoid Arthritis, Christine Gikanga passes away in Atlanta has Died .
SAD NEWS: After a long struggle with Rheumatoid Arthritis, Christine Gikanga passes away in Atlantahttps://t.co/uIvmiaJvrS pic.twitter.com/FZPKNzIwF0
— Ksn Newsmedia (@ksnnewsmedia) December 14, 2020
