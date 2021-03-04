Christine Igoe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Christine Igoe has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @PaulBrandITV: Some incredibly sad news. Christine Igoe, who we filmed desperately trying to get her mum Janet to recognise her after months of no face to face visits, has now lost her mother. She was trying to get Janet out of her care home to live with her. Janet slipped away too soon. https://t.co/sbswB4Nha8Read More

