Christine Jessops Death – Dead : Toronto Police Identified Calvin Hoover as the Killer of Christine Jessop.
Toronto police have identified the killer of nine-year-old Christine Jessop, who was abducted from Queensville, Ont., before being raped and killed in 1984 — a case that resulted in the years-long wrongful conviction of Guy Paul Morin.
Sources say Calvin Hoover, a Toronto man who was 28 years old at the time of Jessop’s death, died by suicide. Read Full Story here
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Wow! They have finally identified Christine Jessops killer ! Breaking news now. He was Calvin Hoover 28 at the time and he and his wife known to the Jessop family which is extremely sad for them! I can’t imagine. He committed suicide in 2015. This happened so close to our home. Poor baby . RIP. I hope this brings the family closure.
Sad for Guy Paul Moran losing those years of his life but now the black shadow of is he or isn’t he guilty is over . Thank goodness to put closure on this . Maybe he took Cheryl Hanson too ?
Toronto police services trying to create a timeline on this guy’s activity. He may very well have done other horrible things to children. Share this far and wide
I was reading about that just yesterday ! Cool that it was thru the genealogy databases that they found a match to their DNA sample !
Awesome news.Would be great to have the full story released as to exactly how they arrived at this person, and where he fit in all along. Was he a previous suspect. Did people bring his name up in the initial investigation and the police put him aside because of their tunnel vision on Guy Paul Morin.
Knowing all this publicly could help a lot of these cold cases like Donna’s for them to go back and look for the same kind of missteps.
