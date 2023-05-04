“Christine McGuinness black swimsuit” : Black Swimsuit Highlights Christine McGuinness’ Stunning Physique

Christine McGuinness has set pulses racing with a stunning swimsuit snap she shared on Wednesday. The Real Housewives of Cheshire star, who is 35 years old, showcased her incredible figure while relaxing on a balcony during an idyllic sun-soaked getaway. The black one-piece swimsuit featured a strap detail along the sides, and Christine completed the look with a pair of sunglasses and blonde locks that fell loosely down her shoulders. The model recently referenced her split from husband Paddy McGuinness in a social media post about ‘starting over’ on Tuesday.

Christine and her TV star ex, who are both parents to three children with autism, announced their separation last July after 11 years of marriage. Reflecting on their separation, Christine admitted that she now feels ‘happy and free’ in an Instagram Story shared while away on an exotic getaway. In a new snap, Christine wore a pink bikini and a white linen shirt with a pair of slip-on shoes, looking out to sea from her balcony. Alongside the image, she wrote: ’35 feeling so alive, happy and free just doing me. It’s never too late to start over, change your plans, reinvent yourself as many times as you need to. Make this next chapter about YOU.’

Christine has been sharing updates from her current getaway, including snaps where she showcased her toned back as she watched the sunset during her idyllic vacation on Tuesday. In one shot, Christine turned to the camera and beamed while sitting on a sunbed, looking radiant as she basked in the sunshine. The beauty looked stunning as she slipped into a black halter neck dress for the Instagram snaps, which perfectly highlighted her slim figure and bronzed tan, showing off a hint of side-boob after going braless beneath the slinky summer dress.

Christine recently broke down in tears as she discussed her and ex-husband Paddy’s split, saying she finds it ‘petrifying’ to start a ‘new chapter’ on her own. The former couple are parents to twins Penelope and Leo, nine, and Felicity, six, who all have autism. Christine said during her new BBC documentary, Unmasking My Autism, that she was able to leave her marriage following her diagnosis. She said she had previously stayed in the marriage because it felt ‘safe’ at the time, but they remain on amicable terms after deciding they were better off alone.

‘Starting life on my own is scary, I struggle making decisions. I was only 19 when I met Patrick, and for the last 15 years, my role has been wife and mum. When I was diagnosed, I set out on a journey to find out who I was. I have separated from my husband in the process, I’m shedding my old identity and finding out who I am. I’ve only ever had this one man in my life, I don’t know what it is like to date, I can’t imagine being single or with another man. But I’m going into a new chapter on my own which is petrifying for someone who doesn’t like change,’ said Christine.

It is unclear who the TV personality is holidaying with, but she was recently pictured putting on a cosy display with her pal Chelcee Grimes. The close friends couldn’t hide their excitement as they met up in Liverpool during the Bank Holiday weekend. Christine and Chelcee, who were spotted kissing and walking hand in hand at a night out together in London in December, met up at Ten Streets Socials bank holiday club event and filmed the female dancers there. The duo, who have been pictured publicly on a number of occasions following Christina’s split from husband Paddy, were thrilled to see one another and embraced each other at the event.

In conclusion, Christine McGuinness has been enjoying an idyllic sun-soaked getaway and has been sharing updates from her vacation on social media. The 35-year-old model recently referenced her separation from husband Paddy McGuinness in a social media post about ‘starting over.’ Christine has been shedding her old identity and finding out who she is, following her diagnosis with autism. She has been enjoying her vacation with an unknown companion and her pal Chelcee Grimes. Christine has been showcasing her stunning figure in sizzling swimsuit snaps and a black halter neck dress that highlighted her slim figure and bronzed tan.

News Source : By Sean O’grady For Mailonline

Source Link :Christine McGuinness showcases her incredible figure in black swimsuit/