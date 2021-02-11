Christine Morrison Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Christine Morrison was killed in a head-on car accident .
Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021
Christine Morrison has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.
Longtime cast & crew member Christine Morrison was killed in a head-on car accident yesterday. She was instrumental to everything we made between 1989 and 1993, from SKINNED ALIVE to OZONE. Her positive attitude and infectious smile will be missed. 😢https://t.co/wgw6XJJzA9 pic.twitter.com/guBo2wFCsU
— Tempe Digital (@TempeVideo) February 11, 2021
