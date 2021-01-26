Christine Shim Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Christine Shim has Died.

Christine Shim has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2021.

Tara McMenson 11h · ￼ Christine Shim – Your smile brightened every room it entered and warmed the hearts of anyone who was the recipient. Despite miles between us, I so enjoyed keeping in touch through personal written cards over the years. Your spirit brought so much joy to so many. May you find peace and contentment. You have been an angel in so many lives and now you are truly an angel. I will forever miss you.￼￼￼ So much love and so many hugs to Greg and The Shim Family. ￼

Tributes

Mary Margaret Frank

Christine Shim was in the first section I ever taught at Darden. I drew a portrait of her nephew for the student auction, and she gushed over it. It wasn’t great, but she knew what I needed. I hadn’t drawn in a while and was insecure. She was my light that year as I tried to figure my way around a Darden classroom. She always gave that big smile with the kind twinkle in her eye. Her face is one I will never forget. Her generous soul will live on in those she touched. I am a better educator and person because of the time she spent with me at UVA Darden School of Business. Her life had impact and she will be missed.

Grace HL

Tara, I’m so saddened by this news. Thank you for sharing these wonderful photos. She will be missed.

Brie Nelson Koenigs

Such a heartbreaking loss. Christine’s smile and warmth were just amazing.

Colleen Costello Bailey

Such sad news – beautiful photos and tribute.

