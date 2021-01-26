Christine Shim Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Christine Shim has Died.

Mary Margaret Frank is with Christine Shim. 10h · Christine Shim was in the first section I ever taught at Darden. I drew a portrait of her nephew for the student auction, and she gushed over it. It wasn’t great, but she knew what I needed. I hadn’t drawn in a while and was insecure. She was my light that year as I tried to figure my way around a Darden classroom. She always gave that big smile with the kind twinkle in her eye. Her face is one I will never forget. Her generous soul will live on in those she touched. I am a better educator and person because of the time she spent with me at UVA Darden School of Business. Her life had impact and she will be missed.