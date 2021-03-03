Christine Tippett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Associate Professor Christine Tippett AM has Died .

RANZCOG notes with great sadness the death of Associate Professor Christine Tippett AM, the first female president of RANZCOG. A respected leader and trailblazer in O&G. RANZCOG sends our love & deepest sympathy to her family. Chris, you will always remain in RANZCOG’s heart 1/2Read More

