Christine Turner of Pakefield passes at 63

At the age of 63, Christine Turner passed away in Pakefield.

Christine Turner: Remembering the Life of a Courageous Leader and Champion for Cancer Research UK

Christine Turner, a mother of five children, passed away on March 11, 2022, at the age of 62 at her home in Pakefield. She is remembered for her compassion, selflessness, and unwavering dedication to raising awareness and funds for cancer research. Christine’s tireless work exemplified her personal commitment to honoring her daughter Emily, who lost her battle with lung cancer in 2012 at the young age of 23.

Christine’s unwavering passion for supporting cancer research led her to embark on a remarkable 250-mile walk in 2013. The grueling two-week journey helped raise £7,000 for Cancer Research UK in memory of Emily. The Eastern Daily Press reported on Christine’s courageous efforts, highlighting the exceptional measures she took to raise awareness of cancer in young people.

Christine’s battle with cancer began in her forties. Despite going into remission, her breast cancer returned and was declared incurable. In 2022, she was diagnosed with lung cancer as well. However, Christine remained a beacon of hope and positivity throughout her journey, inspiring others with her resilience and courage in the face of adversity.

Christine was beloved by her friends and family, who described her as one of the most inspirational individuals they have ever known. Her daughter Vicki explained how her unwavering commitment and determination in the face of cancer set an example for all who knew her. Christine remained a fighter and was fiercely passionate about supporting others throughout her life.

Catherine Ann Turner was born on March 22, 1959, and was one of seven siblings. Later in life, she would marry George in November of 1980, raising five children together. She was a proud grandmother of two and worked at Morrison’s in Pakefield, where her daughter Emily also worked in the cake shop.

Christine’s family cherishes many fond memories of her. They shared various photos – from Christine’s wedding day, to her as a child, and even one of her completing her fundraising walk. Despite her health struggles, Christine always found time for her loved ones, including her daughter Emma, with whom she is photographed in the family album.

Christine Turner will always be remembered for her courageous, selfless spirit and her commitment to cancer research. Her bravery and unwavering dedication to the cause will continue to inspire all who knew her. All Saints and St Margarets Church in Pakefield hosted Christine’s funeral on April 6, 2022, providing an opportunity for her friends and family to reflect on the incredible impact she made in her community.

Christine Turner’s legacy is one of love, commitment, and compassion. She inspired everyone who knew her and set an example for others to follow. Her life’s work transformed her daughter’s memory into something positive that continues to benefit others today. We will deeply miss her, but her courage and selflessness will live on in our memories.