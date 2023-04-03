Christo Jivkov, who played a role in The Passion of the Christ, has passed away at the age of 48.

Actor Christo Jivkov, best known for his role as John the Apostle in Mel Gibson’s controversial 2004 film “The Passion of the Christ,” has passed away at the age of 48 after a long battle with lung cancer. Jivkov, who was born in Bulgaria, also starred in Ermanno Olmi’s award-winning 2001 film “The Profession of Arms.” He passed away on Friday night in Los Angeles, according to a statement released by Bulgarian film company Red Carpet Films.

Red Carpet Films, which was co-founded by Jivkov, expressed their grief and shock at his sudden passing. In a Facebook statement, the company said they had “no words” to “describe the pain of this loss.” The statement continued, “Today we lost our beloved friend and dear colleague Christo Jivkov, co-founder of Red Carpet. Wе are truly devastated by this untimed loss. We will never forget you!”

Jivkov’s Italian actress friend, Maria Grazia Cucinotta, who played a Bond girl in “The World is Not Enough,” also expressed her sorrow on Instagram. In a message written in her native tongue, Cucinotta said, “Still don’t wanna believe you are gone… endless pain. Hello Christo, my friend, gentle soul, your fight for life, was the fight of all those who love you.”

Born on February 18, 1975, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Jivkov attended the Bulgarian Film and Theatre Academy, where he majored in film directing. Shortly after graduating, he was cast in the lead role of Giovanni de Medici in “The Profession of Arms,” which swept the 2002 David di Donatello Awards with nine wins, including Best Film. The success of the film led to Jivkov’s career in Italian cinema and television.

Jivkov played John the Apostle opposite Jim Caviezel and Monica Bellucci in “The Passion of the Christ,” which grossed US$612 million globally. He was expected to be involved in the long-rumored sequel, titled “The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection,” if or when it started shooting. Mel Gibson, who directed the first film, has mentioned the second film several times, with recent reports stating that filming could finally start in spring 2023.

Gibson has said that “The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection” is a “huge undertaking” and will require exploring deeper meanings of the resurrection story. Randall Wallace, the screenwriter who also penned “Braveheart,” is set to direct the film. Gibson has expressed his confidence in Wallace, saying he is “up to the task” of directing and exploring the story’s themes.

Jivkov’s passing is a tragic loss for the film industry, and he will be remembered for his talent, passion, and contributions to cinema.