Christoper Pennock Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Christoper Pennock, the Laraine Newman of Dark Shadows has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021

Christoper Pennock has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.

RIP Christoper Pennock. He was the Laraine Newman of Dark Shadows … an actor who slipped so easily into roles that his talent was almost imperceptible. He was my favorite cast member from the @darkshadowsbfp audios from @bigfinish. pic.twitter.com/43M6KsrWx6 — Cousin Barnabas (@CousinBarnabas) February 13, 2021

I’ve recently read that Christopher Pennock has passed away. He’d had been sick according to family and friends. Our deepest condolences to the people who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.

In Memorium-Chris Pennock passed on date 2/12/2021 at age 76 due to a respiratory non COVID-19 related illness. Another Dark Shadows alumnus now gone from us. Say hi Mr. Pennock to you late former co-stars: The late Jonathan Frid, the late Joan Bennett, the late John Karlen & the late Humberto Astredo etc. Gone but never forgotten.

He was an enigma of a man, whom spoke his mind with a bent towards machismo. And seemed to have an ongoing good state of relations with himself and his maker. When it came to how he looked at the priorities of peace in one’s life, where life’s tests and trials are concerned.

May you find splendid reward in the hereafter Brother Chris.