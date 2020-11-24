Christophe Dominici Death –Dead-Obituaries : France and Stade Français legend Christophe Dominici has died at the age of 48 – Cause of Death Unknown.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
FORMER FRANCE INTERNATIONAL Christophe Dominici died suddenly at the age of 48 near Paris, police and other sources said…
Michael Perrins wrote
Very sad news – fell to his death from a building?? How awful.
He was a dynamic player with a big heart who was often scintillating to watch.
RIP indeed.
Rui Galiza wrote
I am from a country where rugby is not a major sport (Portugal). I am also a father. Some years ago I thought it was time for my son to do some sport. I was amazed when he chose rugby. The reason was simple: He had seen Dominici against New Zealand in one of those tv programs remembering great moments in sport. And I discovered a world of positive values for my son and I owe it to Dominici.
When he did this try last year, at the end of the match he came to tell me: “Dad was just like Dominici!”
Merci Dominici. Your legacy continues.
David Dutch Holland wrote
Was at his final match 07 loss to Argentina… Brilliant match… Alway a favourite player of mine…. Wow so young
Ian Evans wrote
Will never forget his efforts in the Semifinals vs All Blacks in 99. Truly inspiring pocket rocket in a age where the big wingers such as Lomu, Roff, Rossouw Cohen were dominate
