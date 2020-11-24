Christophe Dominici Death -Dead-Obituaries : France and Stade Français legend Christophe Dominici has died at the age of 48 – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 24, 2020
France and Stade Français legend Christophe Dominici has died at the age of 48.
Deepest condolences to the friends and family of French legend, Christophe Dominici. The former winger has passed away suddenly at the age of 48.
It is believed that he climbed onto the roof of an abandoned park building and jumped , falling to his death ( Rugby Pass )
A veteran of 65 Tests for his country, Dominici also played a key role in one of the greatest games of rugby ever seen at a Rugby World Cup, in 1999 when France came from behind to beat the All Blacks., according to a statement posted online on November 24.  2020 by Clinton Scott.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

FORMER FRANCE INTERNATIONAL Christophe Dominici died suddenly at the age of 48 near Paris, police and other sources said…

Michael Perrins wrote 
Very sad news – fell to his death from a building?? How awful.
He was a dynamic player with a big heart who was often scintillating to watch.
RIP indeed.

Rui Galiza wrote 
I am from a country where rugby is not a major sport (Portugal). I am also a father. Some years ago I thought it was time for my son to do some sport. I was amazed when he chose rugby. The reason was simple: He had seen Dominici against New Zealand in one of those tv programs remembering great moments in sport. And I discovered a world of positive values ​​for my son and I owe it to Dominici.
When he did this try last year, at the end of the match he came to tell me: “Dad was just like Dominici!”
Merci Dominici. Your legacy continues.

David Dutch Holland wrote 
Was at his final match 07 loss to Argentina… Brilliant match… Alway a favourite player of mine…. Wow so young

Ian Evans wrote 
Will never forget his efforts in the Semifinals vs All Blacks in 99. Truly inspiring pocket rocket in a age where the big wingers such as Lomu, Roff, Rossouw Cohen were dominate

