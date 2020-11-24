Christophe Dominici Death –Dead-Obituaries : France and Stade Français legend Christophe Dominici has died at the age of 48 – Cause of Death Unknown.

FORMER FRANCE INTERNATIONAL Christophe Dominici died suddenly at the age of 48 near Paris, police and other sources said…

Michael Perrins wrote

Very sad news – fell to his death from a building?? How awful.

He was a dynamic player with a big heart who was often scintillating to watch.

RIP indeed.

Rui Galiza wrote

I am from a country where rugby is not a major sport (Portugal). I am also a father. Some years ago I thought it was time for my son to do some sport. I was amazed when he chose rugby. The reason was simple: He had seen Dominici against New Zealand in one of those tv programs remembering great moments in sport. And I discovered a world of positive values ​​for my son and I owe it to Dominici.

When he did this try last year, at the end of the match he came to tell me: “Dad was just like Dominici!”

Merci Dominici. Your legacy continues.

David Dutch Holland wrote

Was at his final match 07 loss to Argentina… Brilliant match… Alway a favourite player of mine…. Wow so young

Ian Evans wrote

Will never forget his efforts in the Semifinals vs All Blacks in 99. Truly inspiring pocket rocket in a age where the big wingers such as Lomu, Roff, Rossouw Cohen were dominate