Christopher Chiccarello : Gainesville man arrested in drug bust during traffic stop

“Gainesville Man Christopher Chiccarello Arrested in Drug Bust Following Traffic Stop on I-75”

A traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 299 turned into a drug bust when a Florida State Trooper pulled over Christopher Chiccarello for driving a white Lexus at 95 mph in a 70 mph zone. During the stop, the trooper detected a marijuana odor coming from Chiccarello’s vehicle and gained consent to conduct a pat-down search. The search led to the discovery of ten different types of drugs, a glass pipe, and a vape pen in various bags and containers. Chiccarello denied ownership of the items found and was subsequently arrested for possession of multiple controlled substances. He was taken to the Hernando County Jail.

News Source : FOX 13 News

