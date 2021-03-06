Christopher Fleming Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Christopher Fleming has Died.

By John Okoro | March 6, 2021
0 Comment

Death Notice for Today March 5. 2021

Christopher Fleming has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 5. 2021.

On March 2, 2021, Christopher Fleming passed away suddenly at the young age of 27. He was on life support in the Intensive Care Unit in Las Vegas, Nevada for 3 days before he passed, with his family by his side. Christopher was a beautiful 27 year old man with so much life left to live. He was just recently married and had a zest for living a full life. He was such a kind and caring soul. Always with a smile, he truly enjoyed helping others and making them happy. In death, he saved 3 lives with organ donation. He is gone too soon and we miss him far too much already.

Source: Fundraiser for Daniel Fleming by Travel Support for Fleming Family : In Memoriam of Christopher Fleming

