Christopher Gates Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Christopher Gates has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 26. 2021
Christopher Gates has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 26. 2021.
CNS Football 12h · It is with a heavy heart that we share that CNS Football lost a beloved Northstar. Christopher Gates (1995) was an All State lineman for the Northstars in 1992-1994. Chris went on to play at Northeastern University. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gates family during this difficult time. #50foreveraNorthstar
