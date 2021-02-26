Christopher Gates Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Christopher Gates has Died.

By John Okoro | February 26, 2021
0 Comment

Christopher Gates Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Christopher Gates has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 26. 2021

Christopher Gates has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 26. 2021.

CNS Football 12h  · It is with a heavy heart that we share that CNS Football lost a beloved Northstar. Christopher Gates (1995) was an All State lineman for the Northstars in 1992-1994. Chris went on to play at Northeastern University. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gates family during this difficult time. #50foreveraNorthstar

Source: Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.
You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Christopher Gates Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Christopher Gates has Died.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

View all posts by John Okoro

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.