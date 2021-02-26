Christopher Gates Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Christopher Gates has Died.

Christopher Gates has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 26. 2021.

CNS Football 12h · It is with a heavy heart that we share that CNS Football lost a beloved Northstar. Christopher Gates (1995) was an All State lineman for the Northstars in 1992-1994. Chris went on to play at Northeastern University. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gates family during this difficult time. #50foreveraNorthstar

