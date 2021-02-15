Christopher Lee Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former CO of HMS Wildfire, Cdr Christopher Lee RD has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.

former CO of HMS Wildfire, Cdr Christopher Lee RD has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sad news that former CO of HMS Wildfire, Cdr Christopher Lee RD passed away recently. Boss of Wildfire when based at dockyard in Chatham, Kent. I actually knew him from our work at BFBS Radio working on the weekly SITREP show. @HMSWildfire @HMSPresidentRNR @BFBSRadioHQ pic.twitter.com/QWTP68zL64 — Andrew Carey (@andrew_carey66) February 15, 2021

