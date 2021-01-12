Christopher Little Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Christopher Little has Died .
Christopher Little has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Leaky is sad to report that literary agent Christopher Little, whose persistence in trying to find a publisher for a manuscript about a boy wizard led to a global phenomenon, has died. He gets some of the credit for bringing #HarryPotter into our lives.https://t.co/2NnK8qdiRt pic.twitter.com/HwllX9JMsh
— The Leaky Cauldron (@leaky) January 12, 2021
The Leaky Cauldron @leaky Leaky is sad to report that literary agent Christopher Little, whose persistence in trying to find a publisher for a manuscript about a boy wizard led to a global phenomenon, has died. He gets some of the credit for bringing #HarryPotter into our lives. http://the-leaky-cauldron.org/2021/01/12/literary-agent-christopher-little-dead-at-79/…
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.