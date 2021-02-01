Christopher Parra Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Detective Christopher Parra has Died.

Detective Christopher Parra has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2021.

Comal County Sheriff’s Office 4d  · Our hearts are heavy and filled with sadness over the sudden passing of our own Detective Christopher Parra. Chris started his career at the Comal County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2015. Prior to his service to Comal County, he was a Combat Marine Veteran and was honorably discharged in 2014 at the rank of Sergeant. Please keep his family, friends, and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers. We will remember him always. Funeral arrangements are pending.

