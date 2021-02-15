Christopher Pennock Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :General Hospital and Dark Shadows alum Christopher Pennock has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.
GeneralHospital and Dark Shadows alum Christopher Pennock has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Some sad news to pass along… @GeneralHospital and Dark Shadows alum Christopher Pennock has died #GH #RIP #inmemoriam https://t.co/UdRZPF9l5k pic.twitter.com/jGF56iWzwQ
— Soap Central (soapcentral.com) (@soapcentral) February 15, 2021
