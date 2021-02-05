Christopher Plummer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Christopher Plummer has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021

Christopher Plummer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

Sadden to hear that Christopher Plummer has died, at the amazing age of 91, one of the all time great's! Fantastic long career up until this year. Only watched him in Murder be Decree the other day, wonderful Holmes. Rest in Peace Christopher😟 pic.twitter.com/JjJx6ljkZQ — Drew and Co Productions (@DrewBayley) February 5, 2021

Tributes

The Academy

Christopher Plummer beguiled audiences across generations in memorable roles from Captain von Trapp in “The Sound of Music” to Harlan Thrombey in “Knives Out.” He worked steadily for 60+ years, winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012 for “Beginners.” He will be missed.

June Fong

RIP I love Sound of The Music and Getty movie base on true events. Great Actor With Love

Jenny Sullivan

He was so handsome in the Sound of Music and seemed like such a gentleman in real life too. I watch the Sounds of Music every Thanksgiving break. He will be forever be Captain Georg von Trapp in my mind. RIP Christopher and may your memory be a blessing.

Moya Dorroh

This is truly sad. “Blossom of snow, May you bloom and grow. Bloom and grow forever.! Edelweiss, edelweiss. Bless my homeland forever.” RIP.

Steve Hampson

Such sad sad news. Wonderful actor, always and forever captain Von Trapp. RIP

Imad Zerrouk

Very classy man, actors like him are rare, i loved his work on the movies : inside man, knives out.

RIP

Lawrence Brian Schwartz

A legendary master performer. We will miss him. But he has left a legacy of roles that will live in us for all time.



Dan Rather

“Blossom of snow, may you bloom and grow, bloom and grow forever.” RIP Christopher Plummer. You lit up screen and stage over a lifetime of art. My thoughts are with your family and friends.

Michele Carsrud

I like audiobooks. One of the best (if not THE best) readings I’ve ever heard was Christopher Plummer reading “Alice in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking Glass.” Brilliant! Such a talent. This news breaks my heart.

Candace Sheehan

RIP and know that you touches many hearts in all the roles you played. You were a great actor and fine gentleman!

Mignonet Raceles

Sound of Music was the first movie I saw … I was 3 yrs old. All I wanted to do when I got back home was to sing, sing, and sing !!! .

R I P Christopher Plummer .

Scott Masterson

Childhood memories of watching the Sound of Music every year at Thanksgiving with my family. Such a brilliant talent and legend! Rest in peace Mr. Plummer.

Dee Nadalin

Another passing of our wonderful legendary actors. So many memorable performances, one of my favorites being “Sir Charles Phantom, the notorious Litton” in Return of the Pink Panther. Rest in Peace, Christopher Plummer, and thank you for the grace and humanity you brought to every role.