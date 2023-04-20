Christopher Rowe Death : Unexpected Death of Christopher Rowe, a Respected Figure in the Beloved Community

Sudden Passing of Christopher Rowe, a Revered Leader in the Community

Beloved Community Leader Christopher Rowe Passes Away Unexpectedly

The sudden passing of Christopher Rowe, a well-known and respected community leader, has left the community of Harrisonburg, Virginia, shocked and deeply saddened. Rowe passed away on June 25, 2021, at the age of 49, leaving a void in the hearts of all who knew him.

A Champion for Justice and Equality

Rowe was a fierce advocate for social justice, dedicating his life to fighting for justice and equality. He worked tirelessly to eliminate discrimination in all forms and was committed to building a more inclusive community for all. One of his most notable accomplishments was founding The Collins Center, an organization that provides counseling, advocacy, and support to victims of sexual assault and abuse.

Rowe was also a founding member of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, an organization that offers resources, community support, and educational programs for LGBTQ+ individuals and their allies in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

A Dedicated Community Servant

Rowe served in a variety of roles throughout his career, including as a member of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the board of the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, and the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program Board and the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Alliance.

A Devoted Family Man

Beyond his commitment to the community, Rowe was a devoted partner to his husband, Stephen, and a loving father to two children. He adored his family and was always there to support them in any way he could.

A Legacy of Compassion and Dedication

Christopher Rowe will be remembered by his family, friends, and community as a compassionate, driven, and dedicated leader. His passing is a tremendous loss, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations to fight for justice, equality, and inclusivity.

In the wake of his death, countless people have shared stories about how Rowe touched their lives and how his compassionate heart and unyielding commitment to justice inspired them. He embodied the principles of the beloved community, and his contributions to the Harrisonburg community will never be forgotten.

A Memorial Service to Honor Rowe’s Life

On July 1, 2021, a memorial service was held to honor Rowe’s life. While his absence is deeply felt, his legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew him and the community he worked so hard to build.