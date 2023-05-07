christopher smart marlboro ny : Christopher Smart: A Renaissance Poet from Marlboro, NY – His Life and Works

Christopher Smart: A Renaissance Poet hailing from Marlboro, NY – An Exploration of his Life and Works

Christopher Smart: A Prolific Writer of the 18th Century

Christopher Smart was a poet and writer from Marlboro, New York, who lived during the 18th century. He was a prolific writer, best known for his religious poetry, but he also contributed to periodicals of his time, and wrote plays, translations, and prose.

Early Life and Education

Smart was born on April 11, 1722, in Shipbourne, Kent, England. He was the youngest of six children, and his father was a steward of the local estate. Smart was educated at the University of Cambridge, where he earned a B.A. in 1745 and an M.A. in 1748.

Career as a Writer

Smart began his writing career in London, where he worked as a journalist and literary critic. He contributed to the magazines The Midwife and The Student, and he also wrote for The Critical Review and The Monthly Review. Smart was a prolific writer, and he produced a large body of work during his lifetime.

Smart’s most famous literary achievement was his religious poetry. He was a devout Christian, and his religious poetry was deeply inspired by his faith. His most famous religious poem is Jubilate Agno, which he wrote while he was confined in a mental asylum. In this poem, Smart praises God for the beauty of creation and the goodness of God’s creation.

Smart’s poetry is characterized by its vivid imagery and rich language. He was a skilled wordsmith, and his poetry is often praised for its eloquence and beauty. Smart was also a gifted songwriter, and he wrote a number of hymns and spiritual songs during his lifetime.

Smart was not only a poet but also a playwright. He wrote a number of plays during his lifetime, including The Fair Circassian, which was one of the most popular plays of its time. Smart’s plays were known for their wit and humor, and they were often performed in London’s theaters.

Smart was also a translator, and he translated a number of works from Latin and Greek into English. He translated the works of Horace, Juvenal, and Catullus, among others. Smart’s translations were praised for their accuracy and their clear, readable prose.

Personal Struggles

Smart’s life was not without its difficulties. He suffered from mental illness, and he was confined to a mental asylum for a time. Despite this, he continued to write and to produce great works of literature. Smart died on May 21, 1771, in London, England.

Legacy

In conclusion, Christopher Smart was a talented poet, playwright, and writer. His poetry and prose were characterized by their eloquence and beauty, and his works continue to be read and appreciated today. Smart’s life was marked by difficulties, but he persevered and produced some of the greatest works of literature of his time. Smart’s legacy lives on, and he is remembered as one of the great poets of the 18th century.