Christopher Stanton Georgia Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Loyal Trump Supporter and Capitol Rioter Christopher Stanton Georgia, of Alpharetta Georgia has Died.

Loyal Trump Supporter and Capitol Rioter Christopher Stanton Georgia, of Alpharetta Georgia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
