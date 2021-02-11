Christos Kritikos Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : @CeresInc Founder Christos Kritikos has Died.

@CeresInc Founder Christos Kritikos has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

The PoB honors the life and contributions of @CeresInc Founder Christos Kritikos, a pioneer in the maritime industry who passed away recently at 95. Ceres began terminal ops in Baltimore in 1979 under his leadership. Condolences to his family and to the company he founded.

Port of Baltimore @portofbalt The PoB honors the life and contributions of @CeresInc Founder Christos Kritikos, a pioneer in the maritime industry who passed away recently at 95. Ceres began terminal ops in Baltimore in 1979 under his leadership. Condolences to his family and to the company he founded.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.