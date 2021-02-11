Christos Kritikos Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : @CeresInc Founder Christos Kritikos has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021
@CeresInc Founder Christos Kritikos has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.
The PoB honors the life and contributions of @CeresInc Founder Christos Kritikos, a pioneer in the maritime industry who passed away recently at 95. Ceres began terminal ops in Baltimore in 1979 under his leadership. Condolences to his family and to the company he founded.
— Port of Baltimore (@portofbalt) February 11, 2021
