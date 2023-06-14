Christy Dignam, the renowned singer of Aslan, has died.

Legendary Aslan Singer Christy Dignam Passes Away

The music industry is mourning the loss of Christy Dignam, the legendary lead singer of Aslan. Dignam passed away yesterday at the age of 60, following a battle with cancer.

Dignam was known for his powerful voice and passionate performances, which helped make Aslan one of Ireland’s most beloved bands. His contributions to the music world will not be forgotten, and he will be deeply missed by fans and fellow musicians alike.

Rest in peace, Christy Dignam. Your music will live on forever.

