“Chrome Tab Recording”: A Comprehensive Guide on Recording Chrome Tabs: Follow These Steps

How to Record Chrome Tab with Ease: A Comprehensive Guide

Part 1. How to Record Chrome Tab When You are on a Computer?

If you want to record Chrome tab on your computer, we recommend using trusted third-party software like screen recorders. Here are the top two screen recording software for Windows:

Way 1. HitPaw Screen Recorder

HitPaw Screen Recorder is a paid software for Windows that offers a variety of features to make the screen recording process simpler and more fun. Follow these steps to record Chrome tab:

Download and install HitPaw Screen Recorder on your computer. Launch the software and select “Record Screen” on the home page. Select the entire screen to record or identify the part of the screen you want to record. Tap on the red record option to start recording your Chrome tab. Use the options on the navigation bar to pause recording, take screenshots while recording, or switch to Picture-in-Picture mode. Tap the stop button to end the recording. Use the “Trim” function to remove unnecessary parts of the video.

Way 2. HitPaw Online Screen Recorder

HitPaw Online Screen Recorder is a web-based screen recorder that allows you to record your screen completely free of charge. Here’s how to record Chrome tab using HitPaw Online Screen Recorder:

Go to HitPaw Online Screen Recorder. Select the audio source as “Microphone”, “System Audio” or “No Audio” and press “Start Recording”. Choose the “Chrome Tab” and select the desired tab to record. Press the stop button to end the recording. Select “Download” to save the recording offline or “To GIF” to save the recording in GIF format. Press “Cut” to edit the recording using HitPaw’s online video editor.

Part 2. How to Record a Tab in Chrome When You Are on Android?

If you are an Android user, you can use the built-in screen recorder to record Chrome tab for free. Follow these steps:

Pull down from the top of your mobile device screen to display the notification bar. Tap the “Screen Recorder” option to launch the built-in screen recorder. Choose between “No sound”, “Multimedia sounds” or “Multimedia sounds and microphone” to define the sound settings. Tap “Start Recording” and a countdown will start. Touch the stop button on the toolbar to stop screen recording and save the recording offline.

Part 3. How to Record Chrome Tab When on iPhone?

Similar to Android, iOS also offers a built-in screen recorder that you can use to instantly record Chrome tab without any hassle. Follow these steps:

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open iPhone Control Center. Click on the “Record” option. After the three-second countdown, recording will begin. To stop recording, tap the red time indicator in the upper left corner of the screen and tap “Stop”. The recording will be saved offline.

Final Thoughts

Recording Chrome tab is easy if you use the right tool for the process. HitPaw Screen Recorder is the best option for Windows, while Android and iOS have built-in screen recorders that you can use for free. With these methods, you can easily record your Chrome tab on different operating systems.

