Chromebook Zoom: 5 Simple Ways to Zoom In and Out on Your Chromebook

How to Zoom Out on a Chromebook: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re new to Chromebooks, don’t worry. We’re collecting all the basic resources on how to navigate Chrome OS and take advantage of many hidden features. In this article, we explain how to put your Chromebook away in five different ways. Whether it’s a PDF document or an image, you can follow our guide and learn how to adjust the zoom level. On top of that, you can change the screen size of your Chromebook and make the entire user interface big or small depending on your needs. With that said, follow this guide to learn how to zoom out on a Chromebook.

Zoom in and out on your Chromebook (2023)

In this tutorial, we’ve added five different ways to zoom in and out of your Chromebook. You can use keyboard shortcuts and gestures to quickly adjust the zoom level in Chrome OS. Expand the table below and move to any section you like.

Zoom out on a Chromebook using keyboard shortcuts

First, simply press the “Ctrl” and “-” (minus) keys together to zoom out on a Chromebook. This will instantly zoom out of the screen. To reset the zoom to the default level, press “Ctrl” and “0” (zero) at the same time. It will save you from manually choosing the default scale of the page. And in case you want to enlarge the web page or any part of the content, you can press the “Ctrl” and “+” (plus) keys at the same time. That’s all.

Zoom out on a Chromebook using the trackpad

You can also use your Chromebook’s trackpad to zoom out on a web page, image, PDF file, and more. Now, you can zoom out by pinching two fingers together. You can also use the touchpad gesture to zoom in. Just place your two fingers on the touchpad and slowly spread them apart. This will zoom in immediately. Both the trackpad gestures and the zoom in/out keyboard shortcuts are similar to those in Windows.

Zoom out on a Chromebook from the Chrome menu

In addition to keyboard shortcuts and touchpad gestures, you can also zoom out a Chromebook from the Chrome browser menu. Is that how it works:

Click on the three-dot menu at the top right corner and you will find the Zoom settings here. Click the “-” button to zoom out on your Chromebook. Similarly, click the “+” button to enlarge the web page. By the way, 100% is the default scale for any web page.

Zoom in/out on the desktop on your Chromebook

If you want to move the screen away from the desktop and scale down your Chromebook’s system-wide UI, you can do so with a keyboard combination. Let’s see how it works:

Press the “Ctrl + Shift” and “-” (minus) keys together to zoom out from the Chromebook desktop. And press the “Ctrl + Shift” and “+” (plus) keys together to zoom in on your Chromebook’s desktop. In this way, you can choose to make the Chromebook UI bigger and easier to click. Finally, press “Ctrl + Shift” and “0” (zero) on your keyboard to restore your Chromebook’s UI to the default zoom level. By the way, you can also change the screen size from Settings. Just search for “Display” from the Application Launcher and open the settings window. Next, use the slider next to “Screen Size” to adjust the size of the screen, easily zooming in and out of content.

Use the Chrome OS magnifying glass to zoom in and out

Chrome OS comes with an amazing Magnifier accessibility tool to zoom in and out of the screen. This is how you can access it:

Use the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl + Search + M” and a pop-up window will appear on your screen. Click “Continue” to use the full screen magnifier tool. The screen will now be magnified on your Chromebook. To zoom out and disable the magnifying glass on the Chromebook, press “Ctrl + Search + M” again.

Quickly change the zoom level in Chrome OS

Here are the five methods to change the zoom level and scale of the UI in Chrome OS. If you are handling images, web pages, and PDF files, the keyboard shortcut and touchpad gesture will work great. However, if you need to increase the size of the entire UI for older users, you can do so using the keyboard shortcut mentioned above. Also, if you want to learn how to enable Live Caption on your Chromebook, another great accessibility feature, follow our linked guide. And to disable the touch screen on a Chromebook, we have a nifty tutorial for you. Finally, if you have any questions, please let us know in the comments section below.

