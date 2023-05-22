“Chroming victim Esra Haynes” : 13-year-old Esra Haynes dies after inhaling dangerous chemicals from deodorant can

“Esra Haynes: The Victim of a Deadly Trend”

The grieving parents of a 13-year-old girl who tragically lost her life after inhaling harmful chemicals from a deodorant can are determined to make their daughter’s life meaningful. Esra Haynes, a Year 8 student at Lilydale High School in Melbourne’s outer east, suffered cardiac arrest and irreversible brain damage while participating in a dangerous trend known as “chroming,” which has become increasingly popular among teenagers. Esra’s parents, Paul and Andrea, were taken aback by the unexpected and devastating news. According to Andrea, it was just a routine gathering with her friends, and they knew where she was and who she was with. However, the phone call they received that night changed their lives forever.

Paramedics attempted to revive Esra at the scene and informed Andrea that her daughter had been “chroming,” which involves inhaling chemicals from aerosol cans to achieve a quick high. Unfortunately, this resulted in the untimely death of the “lovely” and “mischievous” Esra, who was rushed to the hospital and put on life support but was beyond saving. Eight days later, her family made the difficult decision to turn off her machines and bid her farewell.

Esra’s family is not alone in their heartache, as she is the latest in a series of Australian teenagers who have lost their lives after “chroming.” In response to this alarming trend, the Victorian Education Department has accelerated its efforts to educate schoolchildren about the dangers of chroming, and medical professionals have spoken out about the dangers associated with it. However, Paul and Andrea are calling for more significant action and widespread change to prevent other families from experiencing the same heartbreak.

They are urging aerosol manufacturers to create safer deodorant formulas and for CPR to be taught in all Australian schools, with first aid skills refreshed every two years. Paul also believes that social media needs to be more closely monitored to prevent children from accessing adult content. Most importantly, they want children and their families to be aware of the consequences of chroming.

Despite the tragedy they have suffered, the Haynes family remains committed to keeping their daughter’s memory alive. They want to raise awareness and prevent other families from experiencing the same pain they have endured. Esra’s name, which means helper, has inspired them to continue her legacy of helping others and spreading awareness about the dangers of chroming.

Read Full story : Heartbroken family calling for action after 13-year-old’s death from ‘chroming’ /

News Source : News.com.au

Chroming deaths Inhalant abuse prevention Youth substance abuse Community action against chroming Inhalant addiction awareness