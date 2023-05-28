Chrysanthemum Carp Recipe: “Creating Chinese Chrysanthemum Carp: A Delectable Recipe for Food Enthusiasts”

How to Make Chinese Chrysanthemum Carp

Chrysanthemum Carp is a popular Chinese dish that is made with fresh carp fish and chrysanthemum flowers. The dish is not only delicious, but it also has many health benefits. Chrysanthemum flowers are known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, while carp is an excellent source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. In this article, we will guide you through the steps of making this delicious and healthy Chinese dish.

Ingredients

1 whole fresh carp fish, cleaned and scaled

10-12 chrysanthemum flowers, washed and dried

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 slices ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 green onions, chopped

Instructions

Season the fish with salt and let it sit for 10-15 minutes. In a small bowl, mix together soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, sugar, and cornstarch. Set aside. Heat the vegetable oil in a wok or a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the ginger and garlic and stir-fry for a few seconds until fragrant. Add the chrysanthemum flowers and stir-fry for a minute until wilted. Remove the flowers and set them aside. Add the fish to the wok and fry for a few minutes on each side until golden brown. Remove the fish and set it aside. Add the green onions to the wok and stir-fry for a minute. Add the soy sauce mixture to the wok and stir until it thickens. Put the fish back in the wok and coat it with the sauce. Add the chrysanthemum flowers on top of the fish and cover the wok. Cook for a few minutes until the fish is cooked through. Transfer the fish and the sauce to a serving plate and garnish with more chrysanthemum flowers and green onions. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Tips

Make sure to choose fresh and good quality carp fish for this dish. It should be firm and not slimy to the touch.

You can use other types of edible flowers such as rose petals or jasmine flowers if you can’t find chrysanthemum flowers.

If you don’t have Shaoxing wine, you can use rice wine or dry sherry instead.

To make the dish less oily, you can bake the fish in the oven instead of frying it in a wok.

You can adjust the amount of sugar and salt according to your preference. Taste the sauce before adding it to the wok.

Conclusion

Chrysanthemum Carp is a delicious and healthy Chinese dish that you can easily make at home. The combination of fresh carp fish and chrysanthemum flowers creates a unique and flavorful dish that is not only pleasing to the taste buds but also beneficial to your health. With the simple steps and tips we have provided, you can impress your family and friends with this authentic Chinese dish. Enjoy!

Chrysanthemum carp recipe Chinese Chrysanthemum carp cooking tips How to prepare Chrysanthemum carp in Chinese style Chrysanthemum carp ingredients for Chinese dishes Traditional Chinese Chrysanthemum carp recipe

News Source : 2k2 Food

Source Link :How to make chinese Chrysanthemum carp #cooking #recipe #chinsesefood/