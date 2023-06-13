CHSJ-FM Broadcaster Jim Lavigne Passes Away: Obituary in Saint John, New Brunswick

Jim Lavigne, CHSJ-FM Broadcaster from Saint John New Brunswick, Passes Away

Jim Lavigne, a renowned broadcaster from Saint John, New Brunswick, has passed away. Lavigne was a well-known name in the industry and had been associated with CHSJ-FM for several years.

Lavigne was a passionate broadcaster who had a deep love for music. He was known for his engaging style of hosting and his ability to connect with his listeners. His warm and friendly personality made him a beloved figure in the Saint John community.

Born and raised in New Brunswick, Lavigne began his broadcasting career in the early 1980s. Over the years, he became one of the most respected voices in the industry. He was known for his dedication to his craft and his commitment to delivering high-quality programming.

Lavigne was a familiar voice to many Saint John residents, and his passing has left a void in the community. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, friends, and listeners.

The funeral arrangements for Lavigne have not yet been announced. The CHSJ-FM team has expressed their condolences to Lavigne’s family and friends and has paid tribute to his contributions to the broadcasting industry.

