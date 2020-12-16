Chubbs Salima Death -Dead – Obituary : Coach Chubbs Salima has Died .
Coach Chubbs Salima has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
Rest In Peace Coach Chubbs.
On behalf of the Carson Volleyball program, we’d like to send our condolences to the Salima family. Coach chubbs has impacted so many young athletes here at Carson, we will miss him dearly. https://t.co/bkj6eHULaU @gofundme
— Carson VB (@CarsonVB24) December 15, 2020
