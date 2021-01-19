chuck compton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : chuck compton gospel singer has Died.

By | January 19, 2021
chuck compton gospel singer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

Theresa Jeffries 1d  · RIP brother Chuck Compton …. One of the best voices ever to sing for the King and the top favorite of mine … now he’s with the King. May God comfort his family .. I remember he graciously allowed me to use his sound system where we were scheduled to sing at once .. always a kind person and humble each time I saw him. He also came to our church for a benefit sing .. always willing to help out .. Below is one of many songs I loved to hear him sing. And it’s so true , none of us can beg steal or borrow one more tomorrow and we’d better get ready and stay ready to meet our Maker …

