Chuck Harmon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chuck Harmon has Died .

Detective Chuck Harmon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce we lost another Hero today. Our thoughts and prayers are with his Family and our Department. RIP Detective Chuck Harmon #2137 thank you for your service. 😪💙🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/iZ4KUkBuy6 — El Paso Heroes and Families Support Unit (@EPPWIVES) January 12, 2021

