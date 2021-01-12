Chuck Harmon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Chuck Harmon has Died .
Detective Chuck Harmon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with a heavy heart that we announce we lost another Hero today. Our thoughts and prayers are with his Family and our Department. RIP Detective Chuck Harmon #2137 thank you for your service. 😪💙🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/iZ4KUkBuy6
— El Paso Heroes and Families Support Unit (@EPPWIVES) January 12, 2021
El Paso Heroes and Families Support Unit @EPPWIVES It is with a heavy heart that we announce we lost another Hero today. Our thoughts and prayers are with his Family and our Department. RIP Detective Chuck Harmon #2137 thank you for your service.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.