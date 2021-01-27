Chuck Hurley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Former South Bend Police Chief Chuck Hurley has Died .
Former South Bend Police Chief Chuck Hurley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
Former South Bend Police Chief Chuck Hurley has passed away.
Hurley joined the South Bend Police Department in 1968 and served in every rank at the department over the course of 20 years. https://t.co/FQgwk0cDDy
— WNDU (@WNDU) January 27, 2021
