Chuck Hurley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Former South Bend Police Chief Chuck Hurley has Died .

Former South Bend Police Chief Chuck Hurley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Former South Bend Police Chief Chuck Hurley has passed away. Hurley joined the South Bend Police Department in 1968 and served in every rank at the department over the course of 20 years. https://t.co/FQgwk0cDDy — WNDU (@WNDU) January 27, 2021

WNDU @WNDU Former South Bend Police Chief Chuck Hurley has passed away. Hurley joined the South Bend Police Department in 1968 and served in every rank at the department over the course of 20 years.

Tributes. The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased. South Bend Police @southbendpolice wrote “We are saddened by the news of the passing of Charles ‘Chuck’ Hurley. Chief Hurley served the South Bend community in many roles for more than 20 years. We continue to keep the Hurley family & all our retiree families in our thoughts and prayers.” – Chief Scott Ruszkowski