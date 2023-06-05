“Chuck Todd replacement”: Who will take over for Chuck Todd?

Chuck Todd Leaves NBC’s Meet the Press After 9 Years: A Look at His Departure and Replacement

Chuck Todd, the host of NBC’s Meet the Press for nine years, announced his departure from the news program on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Todd, who has been with NBC for over 15 years, revealed that he will be leaving after the summer to pursue other projects, including docuseries and docudramas focused on educating the public better, bridging divides, and piercing political bubbles.

In his announcement, Todd emphasized the importance for leaders not to overstay their welcome and stated that he would rather leave a little bit too soon than stay a tad bit too long. He also shared that he has let work consume him for nearly 30 years and promised his family that he would take a step back, noting that this is an important time for him personally.

Todd’s departure has been praised by NBC News’ president of editorial, Rebecca Blumenstein, and senior vice president of politics, Carrie Budoff Brown, who called Todd’s leadership thoughtful and passionate. They also praised Meet the Press for sustaining its historic role as an indispensable news program on Sunday mornings and framing the thinking in Washington and beyond.

Taking over Todd’s place on Meet the Press is NBC news journalist Kristen Welker, who has been co-chief White House correspondent for NBC News since December 2011 and co-anchor of Weekend Today. Welker, who has been with NBC for over a decade, was described by Todd as someone who has been ready for this for a long time, and he expressed his confidence in her as his replacement.

Welker, who was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in American History, has had a successful journalism career. She was nominated for two Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards in 2008 and has interviewed many prominent figures, including former President Barack Obama and former President Donald Trump.

Welker expressed her gratitude for Todd, who has been a mentor and friend since her first day at NBC News, and stated that she is humbled and grateful to take the baton and continue to build on the legacy of Meet the Press.

Todd’s departure from Meet the Press marks the end of an era, but Welker’s appointment as his replacement signals a new beginning. As Meet the Press continues to be an essential news program on Sunday mornings, viewers can expect Welker to bring her own unique perspective and style to the anchor desk.

News Source : Mary Connelly

Source Link :Who is replacing Chuck Todd?/