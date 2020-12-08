Chuck Yeager Death –Dead-Obituaries : Us Airforce veteran Chuck Yeager has at 97.

Us Airforce veteran Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to fly aircraft exceeding the speed of sound, has died at the age of 97 , according to a statement posted online on December 7. 2020.

Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever. — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) December 8, 2020

Charles Elwood Yeager was a United States Air Force officer, flying ace, and record-setting test pilot. In 1947, he became the first pilot in history confirmed to have exceeded the speed of sound in level flight. Yeager’s career began in World War II as a private in the United States Army Air Forces in 1941. Born: February 13, 1923 (age 97 years), Myra, WV Years of service: 1941–1975

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Chuck Yeager breaks the Sound Barrier on October 14, 1947.

A test pilot with the right stuff who changed the future of aviation forever. pic.twitter.com/WBr4VGsZod — dlh2409 (@dlh2409) December 8, 2020 Helen L. Colter wrote

– I am saddened to learn of General Yeager’s passing. Thank you for sharing him with us. He’s inspired so much and so many. He has achieved, repeatedly, the unachievable – with a mighty and ready grin for us all. Alejandro Regueiro wrote

My heartfelt condolences Victoria for your loss. I’ll forever cherish our brief meeting at the taxi in Paris near the Eiffel Tower. I was privileged to be able to shake General Yeager’s hand and thank him for all he’d done for our country. An incredible life lived indeed!

Bud @14stephen wrote

R.I.P General Yeager. Prayers to you and the family. I’m certain he’s pushing those new wings of his to their limit and beyond.

tree hugging sister wrote

My husband and I so revered the General, ma’am.

One of the thrills of our lives was being at Indy when HE drove the Pace Car – the 4th turn was as close as we could get to our hero, but we waved back, tell you what.

God bless him, you all, and thank the stars above for such MEN.

flyboy1990 @flyboy19901 wrote

I’m absolutely gutted by this news. My deepest sympathies to you and your family. I shall miss his tweets filled with stories.

If anyone was the first to “slip the surly bonds of Earth…and touch the face of God”, it’s General Yeager. RIP sir. Flag of United States

michael ybarzabal @michaelybarzab1 wrote

Countless young men and women followed their high flying dreams because of your husband and men like him. We can truly say Chuck Yeager is gone but never, ever will be forgotten. Godspeed to eternal glory!

Tom Garrett wrote

As American as they came, his was an amazing, impossibly rich life for which this nation will be eternally grateful. All my best to you and the rest of his family and loved ones.