Chulai ka saag recipe: Recipe for Chulai Ka Saag by ZKS Cooking

Chulai Ka Saag: A Delicious and Nutritious Dish
Introduction
Chulai ka saag is a traditional North Indian dish made from amaranth leaves. It is a popular dish in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Punjab. The dish is rich in nutrients and is considered to be a healthy dish. In this article, we will discuss the recipe for chulai ka saag and its nutritional benefits.
Ingredients
The ingredients required to make chulai ka saag are:
● 500 grams of amaranth leaves
● 1 onion, finely chopped
● 1 tomato, finely chopped
● 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste
● 2 green chilies, finely chopped
● 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds
● 1 teaspoon of coriander powder
● 1 teaspoon of red chili powder
● 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder
● Salt to taste
● 2 tablespoons of oil
Method
- Clean and wash the amaranth leaves thoroughly. Remove the stems and chop the leaves finely.
- Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Allow them to splutter.
- Add finely chopped onions and green chilies to the pan. Saute until the onions turn translucent.
- Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute.
- Add chopped tomatoes and cook until the tomatoes become soft.
- Add coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt to taste. Mix well.
- Add the chopped amaranth leaves to the pan and mix well.
- Cover the pan and cook the saag on a low flame for 10-15 minutes.
- Once the saag is cooked, turn off the flame and let it cool down.
- Blend the saag in a blender to make a smooth paste.
- Heat the saag again in a pan and serve hot with roti or rice.
Nutritional Benefits
Amaranth leaves are a rich source of vitamins and minerals. They are high in iron, calcium, and vitamin C. The leaves are also a good source of protein and dietary fiber. Chulai ka saag is a healthy dish that provides many nutritional benefits. It is good for people who are looking to lose weight or maintain a healthy diet.
Conclusion
Chulai ka saag is a delicious and nutritious dish that is easy to cook. It is a healthy dish that provides many nutritional benefits. Amaranth leaves are a good source of vitamins and minerals and are high in iron, calcium, and vitamin C. Chulai ka saag is a popular dish in North India and is enjoyed by people of all ages. So, try this recipe at home and enjoy the taste and health benefits of chulai ka saag.
