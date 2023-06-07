Chulai ka saag recipe: Recipe for Chulai Ka Saag by ZKS Cooking

Chulai Ka Saag: A Delicious and Nutritious Dish

Introduction

Chulai ka saag is a traditional North Indian dish made from amaranth leaves. It is a popular dish in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Punjab. The dish is rich in nutrients and is considered to be a healthy dish. In this article, we will discuss the recipe for chulai ka saag and its nutritional benefits.

Ingredients

The ingredients required to make chulai ka saag are:

● 500 grams of amaranth leaves

● 1 onion, finely chopped

● 1 tomato, finely chopped

● 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste

● 2 green chilies, finely chopped

● 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

● 1 teaspoon of coriander powder

● 1 teaspoon of red chili powder

● 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder

● Salt to taste

● 2 tablespoons of oil

Method

Clean and wash the amaranth leaves thoroughly. Remove the stems and chop the leaves finely. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Allow them to splutter. Add finely chopped onions and green chilies to the pan. Saute until the onions turn translucent. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until the tomatoes become soft. Add coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt to taste. Mix well. Add the chopped amaranth leaves to the pan and mix well. Cover the pan and cook the saag on a low flame for 10-15 minutes. Once the saag is cooked, turn off the flame and let it cool down. Blend the saag in a blender to make a smooth paste. Heat the saag again in a pan and serve hot with roti or rice.

Nutritional Benefits

Amaranth leaves are a rich source of vitamins and minerals. They are high in iron, calcium, and vitamin C. The leaves are also a good source of protein and dietary fiber. Chulai ka saag is a healthy dish that provides many nutritional benefits. It is good for people who are looking to lose weight or maintain a healthy diet.

Conclusion

Chulai ka saag is a delicious and nutritious dish that is easy to cook. It is a healthy dish that provides many nutritional benefits. Amaranth leaves are a good source of vitamins and minerals and are high in iron, calcium, and vitamin C. Chulai ka saag is a popular dish in North India and is enjoyed by people of all ages. So, try this recipe at home and enjoy the taste and health benefits of chulai ka saag.

