Chungkhomang Kipgen : Arrest of Chungkhomang Kipgen for Firing Incident in Manipur

“Chungkhomang Kipgen Arrested with Illegal Shotgun in Manipur”

Four “anti-national elements” were apprehended by the Army and Assam Rifles in Manipur to maintain peace and order, according to Anupam Mishra. One of the suspects, Chungkhomang Kipgen, was caught with an illegal single-barrel 12 bore shotgun and seven cartridges in Imphal West district’s New Keithelmanbi village on May 21-22. He was allegedly involved in a shooting incident in Moidangpok village that injured three individuals. The other three suspects were found threatening shopkeepers in Imphal East District’s New Chekon area and were subsequently arrested with two single-barrel 12 bore guns. The joint operation was conducted by the Army, Assam Rifles, police, and the Rapid Action Force. All suspects were handed over to the Manipur Police.

News Source : Anupam Mishra

