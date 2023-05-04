“Churchill Downs horse deaths” : Churchill Downs Condemns Horse Deaths as Unacceptable Prior to Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby, one of the most prestigious horse races in the world, is being overshadowed by the tragic deaths of four horses at Churchill Downs. The track has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatalities. In a statement, the track acknowledged that such incidents were completely unacceptable and alarming. The deaths have raised concerns about the safety of both the horses and riders, and have cast a shadow over the upcoming race.

The four horses that died include Kentucky Derby entrant Wild on Ice and Take Charge Briana, both of whom died of musculoskeletal injuries during training or racing. Two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., Parents Pride and Chasing Artie, also collapsed and died on the track. The cause of death for these horses remains unknown.

Lisa Lazarus, CEO of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, emphasized that the welfare of horses and riders is paramount. She noted that when horses die unexpectedly, everyone involved suffers. However, she added that there are tools and practices that have been developed to investigate the contributing factors and deploy those learnings to minimize future risk.

The deaths have brought back memories of 2019, when 42 horses died at Santa Anita Park in California, prompting reforms. California and New York, which hosts the Belmont Stakes, have thorough reporting requirements and a database cataloging equine injuries and fatalities, but Kentucky does not. The deaths have raised questions about the need for improved safety measures and reporting requirements in the horse racing industry.

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., whose horse Lord Miles is in the 20-horse field for the Kentucky Derby, said he was shattered by the tragedies and was unsure whether he would keep the horse in the race. He expressed concern about the lack of information regarding the cause of death for the two horses he trained that died on the track.

The Kentucky Derby is set to run on Saturday, with Forte the 3-1 betting favorite. However, the recent deaths have cast a shadow over the event, raising concerns about the safety of the horses and the need for improved safety measures in the industry. The investigation into the deaths is ongoing, and the results could have far-reaching implications for the future of horse racing.

News Source : Justin Terranova

Source Link :Churchill Downs calls death of horses ‘unacceptable’ ahead of Kentucky Derby/