Churchill Downs Kentucky Derby Horses : Exploring the Leading Candidates for the 2021 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Examining the Leading Contenders for the 2021 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

The Kentucky Derby: The Run for the Roses

The Kentucky Derby, also known as the “Run for the Roses,” is one of the most prestigious horse races in the world. Every year, thousands of racing fans flock to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, to witness the best three-year-old thoroughbreds compete for the coveted title. The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled to take place on May 1, 2021, and there are already a few top contenders to keep an eye on.

Essential Quality

Essential Quality is currently the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby. Trained by Brad Cox and ridden by jockey Luis Saez, Essential Quality has won all five of his career starts, including the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last November. The bay colt is sired by the 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and is owned by Godolphin LLC. Essential Quality’s latest victory came in the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park in February, where he won by four lengths.

Greatest Honour

Another strong contender for the Kentucky Derby is Greatest Honour. Trained by Shug McGaughey and ridden by jockey Jose Ortiz, Greatest Honour has won four of his last five starts, including the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February. The bay colt is sired by Tapit and is owned by Courtlandt Farms. McGaughey won the Kentucky Derby in 2013 with Orb and believes that Greatest Honour has what it takes to win this year’s race.

Hot Rod Charlie

Hot Rod Charlie is also considered a top contender for the Kentucky Derby. Trained by Doug O’Neill and ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, Hot Rod Charlie finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last November and won the Louisiana Derby in March. The chestnut colt is owned by Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing LLC, and William Strauss. O’Neill won the Kentucky Derby in 2012 with I’ll Have Another and is hoping to repeat his success with Hot Rod Charlie.

Known Agenda

Known Agenda is another horse to watch in the Kentucky Derby. Trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., Known Agenda won the Florida Derby in March and has two wins in five career starts. The chestnut colt is sired by Curlin and is owned by St. Elias Stable. Pletcher has won the Kentucky Derby twice, in 2010 with Super Saver and in 2017 with Always Dreaming.

Medina Spirit

Lastly, Medina Spirit is also worth mentioning as a top contender for the Kentucky Derby. Trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by jockey John Velazquez, Medina Spirit won the Robert B. Lewis Stakes in January and finished second in the San Felipe Stakes in March. The bay colt is sired by Protonico and is owned by Zedan Racing Stables. Baffert has won the Kentucky Derby six times and is one of the most successful trainers in the history of the race.

In conclusion, the 2021 Kentucky Derby promises to be an exciting and competitive race. Essential Quality, Greatest Honour, Hot Rod Charlie, Known Agenda, and Medina Spirit are the top contenders to keep an eye on. However, as with any horse race, there is always the possibility of an upset, so be sure to tune in on May 1 to witness the “Run for the Roses.”