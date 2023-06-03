Churchill Downs moves spring meet to Ellis Park after 12 horse fatalities

Churchill Downs : Churchill Downs moves spring meet to Ellis Park following 12 horse fatalities

Due to concerns over safety and surface protocols following 12 horse fatalities in the past month, Churchill Downs has decided to temporarily suspend racing operations and move the remainder of its spring meet to Ellis Park. The decision comes after track superintendent Dennis Moore conducted an independent analysis of the racing and training surfaces, but no single cause has been identified for the fatalities. While expert testing raised no concerns, Churchill Downs has chosen to relocate in alignment with the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority’s recommendation to suspend the meet and allow for additional investigation. The move to Ellis Park will maintain the industry ecosystem with minimal disruption, according to Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen.

News Source : The Associated Press

