Churchill Downs suspends racing after 12 horse fatalities; relocates spring meet to Ellis Park

horse fatalities at Churchill Downs : Churchill Downs Suspends Racing Amid 12 Horse Fatalities, Moves Meet To Ellis Park For Safety Review

Churchill Downs will be suspending racing on Wednesday and relocating the remainder of its spring meet to Ellis Park in order to conduct a comprehensive review of safety and surface protocols following the deaths of 12 horses in the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby. No single factor has been identified as the potential cause for the fatalities, prompting the decision to relocate the meet out of caution. Churchill Downs Inc. CEO, Bill Carstanjen, expressed his dismay at the incidents and stated the need for a thorough review of the protocols. Racing will continue at Churchill Downs until Sunday before moving to the CDI-owned racing and gaming facility in Henderson, Kentucky. Ellis Park’s meet, which was scheduled to start on July 7 and run through Aug. 27, will now expand, resuming racing on June 10. The move comes after track superintendent Dennis Moore conducted a second independent analysis of Churchill Downs’ racing and training surfaces. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA), which called an emergency summit with the track and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, suggested it could recommend pausing the meet and Churchill Downs would accept that recommendation. Churchill Downs’ release stated that expert testing raised no concerns and concluded that the surface was consistent with the track’s prior measurements. Nonetheless, the relocation was made in alignment with HISA’s recommendation to suspend the meet to allow more time for additional investigation.

Read Full story : Churchill Downs moves meet to Ellis Park to examine protocols following 12 horse deaths /

News Source : https://www.wctv.tv

Churchill Downs Ellis Park Horse deaths Examining protocols SEO optimization