Churchill Downs suspends racing amid safety concerns after 12 horses die

Churchill Downs horse deaths : Suspension of racing at Churchill Downs amid safety concerns after 12 horse deaths

Churchill Downs has announced that it will suspend racing in order to reevaluate safety measures after a dozen horses have died at the track over the past month. The track’s parent company, Churchill Downs Incorporated, has stated that the remainder of its Spring Meet will be moved to another Kentucky venue it owns, Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson. The season will end on July 3. The track, which is home to the Kentucky Derby, reported two more horse deaths on May 27, bringing the total to 12 for the spring season. While investigations have found no single cause or pattern, Churchill Downs Incorporated has decided to relocate the meet and conduct a review of all safety and surface protocols. Animal welfare organizations have urged tracks to prioritize horse welfare. The Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, will conclude the Triple Crown races for 2023 on June 11.

News Source : CNBC

News Source : CNBC

Kentucky Derby Churchill Downs racing Horse racing industry Animal welfare in racing Horse safety measures