Churchill Downs suspends racing following deaths of a dozen horses

Following the deaths of twelve horses at Churchill Downs in the past month, the track has suspended all racing to re-examine safety measures. The parent company, Churchill Downs Incorporated, announced that the remainder of its Spring Meet will be moved to another venue they own, Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson, Kentucky. The season will end on July 3. Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, will conclude the Triple Crown races for 2023 on June 10. Investigations into the deaths have found no single cause or pattern, and despite no surface issues being identified, Churchill Downs Incorporated has elected to relocate the meet for a top-to-bottom review of all safety and surface protocols. Animal welfare organizations have decried the deaths and urged tracks to improve conditions.

