Churchill Downs suspends racing for review of safety protocols after 12 horse fatalities

Due to 12 horse fatalities in the past month at the Kentucky Derby’s Churchill Downs, the venue will suspend racing on Wednesday and complete a thorough review of safety and surface protocols. The meet will be relocated to Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky, for the remainder of the spring meet, which will begin on June 10. No single cause has been identified for the deaths, but the move was made out of caution to ensure the safety and integrity of the sport. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) called for an emergency summit with Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, during which the venue’s racing and training surfaces were independently analysed. Expert testing found no issues, but Churchill Downs chose to relocate in line with HISA’s recommendation to suspend the meet and allow more time for investigation. Churchill Downs’ CEO, Bill Carstanjen, stated that the move to Ellis Park would cause minimal disruption, and thanked Kentucky horsemen for their support. However, Rick Hiles, the president of Kentucky Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, questioned the decision to relocate as there is no conclusive evidence that the surface is to blame. Both Churchill Downs and HISA have implemented safety and performance standards to address the fatalities.

News Source : Associated Press

