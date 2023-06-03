Churchill Downs suspends racing operations after 12 horse fatalities, moves meet to Ellis Park for safety review

horse fatalities : Churchill Downs suspends racing operations after 12 horse fatalities, moves spring meet to Ellis Park for safety review

Churchill Downs is suspending racing operations and relocating its spring meet to Ellis Park for a review of safety and surface protocols following 12 horse fatalities in the past month at the Kentucky Derby home. No single cause has been identified as a potential factor for the fatalities, but the move is being made “in an abundance of caution”. The meet will continue at Churchill Downs through Sunday before shifting to the CDI-owned racing and gaming facility in Henderson, Kentucky, with Ellis Park resuming racing on June 10. HISA will conduct additional post-entry screening of horses to identify those at increased risk for injury, while Churchill Downs will limit horses to four starts during a rolling eight-week period.

News Source : Gary B. Graves, Associated Press

