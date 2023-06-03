Churchill Downs suspends racing operations after horse fatalities

horse fatalities : Churchill Downs Suspends Racing Operations After 12 Horse Fatalities, Moves Spring Meet to Ellis Park

Due to 12 horse fatalities in the past month at Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby, racing operations will be suspended on Wednesday and the remainder of the spring meet will be moved to Ellis Park. The decision was made in an effort to conduct a “top-to-bottom” review of safety and surface protocols and no single factor has been identified as the cause for the fatalities. The move to Ellis Park is in alignment with the recommendation of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) to suspend the meet and allow more time for investigation. Churchill Downs’ CEO, Bill Carstanjen, stated that the relocation will maintain the industry ecosystem with minor disruption. Meanwhile, Rick Hiles, the president of Kentucky Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, questioned the move and suggested allowing trainers and veterinarians to use therapeutic medications to lessen the risk of breakdowns.

News Source : ABC7 Chicago

