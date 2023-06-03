Churchill Downs Suspends Racing Operations Following 12 Horse Fatalities

Churchill Downs horse fatalities : Churchill Downs Suspends Racing Operations Following Equine Fatalities at Racetrack

Churchill Downs Incorporated has announced the suspension of racing operations at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, beginning June 7 through the end of the spring meet on July 3. The decision follows the implementation of enhanced safety initiatives effective immediately after 12 equine fatalities occurred over the previous month. The racetrack has undergone diagnostics testing, which did not raise any concerns about the surface. However, following investigations and expert reports, CDI has decided to relocate the meet to Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson, Kentucky, beginning on June 10. The relocation will allow a top-to-bottom review of all safety and surface protocols and integrity measures in collaboration with nationwide experts. CDI’s CEO, Bill Carstanjen, expressed the company’s commitment to providing the safest racing environment and maintaining the economic engine of the Thoroughbred industry in Kentucky. The new safety initiatives will remain in effect for the remainder of the meet at Ellis Park.

News Source : Equus Magazine

