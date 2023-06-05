Churchill Downs suspends racing operations following horse fatalities. : Churchill Downs suspends racing operations following horse fatalities

Churchill Downs, the world-famous racetrack and host of the Kentucky Derby, has decided to halt racing operations in light of a series of horse fatalities. Following a thorough internal review and investigations by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, no single factor or pattern has been identified as the potential cause for the horse fatalities. Although experts found no issues with the racetrack, Churchill Downs has decided to relocate the remaining Spring Meet to Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson, Kentucky, which they acquired in September 2022, to conduct a comprehensive review of safety and integrity protocols in collaboration with experts from across the nation. The relocation has garnered mixed reactions, with some supporting the decision and others questioning it. Despite this, Churchill Downs announced record-breaking revenues for the Kentucky Derby Week, reaching the highest recorded number at $288.7 million.

