Churchill Downs Suspends Racing Operations Following Race Horse Deaths

Following a series of race horse deaths, Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky has announced a suspension of racing operations starting June 7. The suspension will continue throughout the Spring Meet schedule. In the last month, 12 horses have died at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs CEO, Bill Carstanjen, stated, “What has happened at our track is deeply upsetting and absolutely unacceptable.” The facility will undergo a top-to-bottom review of all details and circumstances to further strengthen surface, safety, and integrity protocols. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals called for Churchill Downs to close, describing it as a “killing field”.

